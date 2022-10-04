NEWBURYPORT — Last weekend's Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center annual Walk Against Domestic Violence event raised $94,000, surpassing its goal of $92,000, according to organizers.
About 350 people attended the event which kicked off from Waterfront Park on Sunday morning. The event also featured the joint Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation signed by Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, and Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington. Reardon and Gove were on hand Sunday to read the proclamation in full and to give remarks thanking everyone for being there.
"We are so grateful to all the walkers, the nearly 40 businesses and individual sponsors, the folks who fundraised, those who formed walking teams, our board of directors and staff, and all the volunteers who made the event a success," Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center spokesperson Alicia Peet said in a statement.
Also speaking that morning were Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center Board President Jennifer Rocco-Runnion and Institute For Savings's Mary Anne Clancy.
Last year, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center provided free services to over 1,200 adults, teens, and children; and in August, the center served the highest number of adult survivors in a single month in its history, according to organizers.
