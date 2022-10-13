NEWBURY — The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge’s Walk for the Wild on Oct. 8 raised more than $1,000 and drew more than 75 people, including 30 children, according to organizers.
The goals for Walk for the Wild are to encourage the public to enjoy the refuge, experience its wildlife and environment, and to raise $5,000 this week in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week.
The all-volunteer Friends of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge nonprofit organization will use this money for interns at the refuge, beach cleanups, maintenance of boardwalks and trails, and educational programs.
It costs roughly $5,000 for an intern during the year. Last year, interns worked on research projects, the removal of invasive plants, the live sea life exhibit at the Lot No. 1 visitors center, and other projects.
National Wildlife Refuge Week is being celebrated nationwide through Saturday. Parker River is one of 32 national wildlife refuges participating in Walk for the Wild events.
The Great Salt Marsh Dike remains open through Saturday from Hellcat Trail north to the end of the dike. The public may enjoy the walk and experience this special wildlife environment protected by the refuge.
This will be the only time the dike is open during the year. When closed, it protects nesting birds, mammals, amphibians and other wildlife that live in the salt marsh and the freshwater impoundments. It is a favorite of birders and many birds were seen over the weekend, including egrets, commorants, ducks, teal and herons.
To help the refuge reach its fundraising goal this week, donations may be made online at the Walk for the Wild link: support.americaswildliferefuges.org/team/445101 or by visiting the refuge’s site at https://parkerriver.org.
