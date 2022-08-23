NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct walking tours of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The 60-minute walking tours, led by Bill Sargent, are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine.
Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach parking lot. The parking cost is the discounted resident fee of $12 (weekend rate).
The walk is $10. Payable at the walk.
Details can be found at https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-18/.
