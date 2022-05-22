BEVERLY — U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. “Marty” Walsh today told the Endicott College Class of 2022 not to let today's uncertain times hold them back from their dreams, one of which was fulfilled today. Walsh, the former mayor of nearby Boston was the college’s commencement speaker at Hempstead Stadium on the Endicott campus.
“I know that all of you have dreams of what you want to achieve and how you want to live your life. But to follow our dreams, we need to be able to imagine what the future looks like. And it’s harder to imagine the future right now than it has been in some time,” said Secretary Walsh, who was awarded a Doctor of Law, honoris causa.
"But I'm here to tell you to keep pursuing those dreams," he said. "Don't let the uncertainty of this moment limit you. Don't lower your expectations. And whatever you do, don't shrink your dreams. In fact, aim bigger than ever. The future is now yours to create. And we are depending on you."
Quoting Robert F. Kennedy from 1966, the secretary said,"'like it or not, we live in interesting times. They are times of danger and uncertainty, but they're also the most creative at any time in the history of mankind.'"
"Robert Kennedy's words are as true today as when he spoke them," said Walsh. "We also are living in interesting times. And you might not realize it today, but you are already creating history. This generation of college students all across this country, like you, have faced adversity. You rose to the occasion; you passed the test, You proved yourself strong and you earned your degree during a global pandemic. There certainly will be more struggles to come and life will have more to teach you. But don't ever be afraid to dream and dream big."
Steven DiSalvo, Ph.D., president of Endicott College, told the graduates, “Being resilient is about more than simply having the fortitude to 'get through it' – whatever the 'it' is that you’re confronting. The real fruit of resilience is the indelible lessons we learn while persevering. The experiences that motivate us to aspire to be more. You know this yourself. So often the struggles we overcome have more to teach us than the victories we’ve achieved.”
“Your degree from Endicott College — like any prized asset of high value — has not been easily achieved. Make sure to use it well,” said Dr. DiSalvo.
Also speaking at Endicott’s 82nd Commencement Ceremony were Patricia Crispi, Ph.D., who delivered the graduate commencement address. The undergraduate address was delivered by Madison Smith who earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance.
Endicott’s Class of 2022 consisted of 697 undergraduates and 306 graduates.
About U.S. Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh
Born and raised in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester by immigrant parents, Walsh is a survivor of Burkitt lymphoma and is a proud member of the recovery community who has worked to expand addiction treatment throughout his career. While working full-time as a legislator, he returned to school to earn a degree in Political Science at Boston College.
A staunch supporter of workers’ rights, Walsh joined the Laborers Union Local 223 at 21 and from 2011 to 2013 he led the Building and Construction Trades Council, where he established a program called Building Pathways that has become a model for increasing diversity in the workplace and providing good career opportunities for women and people of color.
Walsh was elected as a State Representative for one of the most diverse districts in Massachusetts in 1997. As the 54th Mayor of Boston, a role he held from Jan. 6, 2014, to March 22, 2021, Walsh led the creation of nearly 140,000 jobs and helped secure a statewide $15/hour minimum wage, paid sick leave, and paid parental leave. He established universal, high-quality pre-kindergarten for all children, and free community college for low-income students. He was sworn in as President Joe Biden’s 29th Secretary of Labor on March 23, 2021.
Endicott College offers doctorate, master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degree programs at its campus on the scenic coast of Beverly, Mass., with additional sites at U.S. and international locations. learn more at endicott.edu.
