It didn’t have to be this way.
It could have been the best of a time merely worse than usual. The pandemic would have happened anyway and we could have vaxxed our way to a better outcome. Economies are always fodder for opposition parties but ours isn’t as bad as we think, regardless of inflation. The constitutional protections of Privacy and of women’s bodies were solid, or so we thought. We sensed that gun control was slowly but inexorably turning our way. Voting was becoming the power of all the people. Putin’s intentions with Ukraine long in his head, anyway. Yes, there’s more, but not for this limited space.
Look no further for the cause of the worst outcomes, and say what you will about Hillary Clinton, but her loss was ours. The great tragedy of the prior decade, with consequences that may be forever, was the defeat of the most qualified person in modern times to be president of the United States.
Clinton lost to public perfidy. Partly the female liberal intelligentsia, no few with whom I was in contact, and too many Black and Latino voters all had perceived grievances that were wrongly heaped on her. And the relentless lies of Trump-Bannon-Alex Jones & Co. spelled doom to an expected Best of Times. Voters in safely liberal states who withheld Clinton support at the polls were the same kind who turned against her in other states, and should hang their heads in shame. To all I want to say: How’s that workin’ for ya now?
So Trump was elected (in a peaceful transfer of power, by the way) and soon we had a prez swigging hydroxychloroquine as a remedy for surging illnesess and deaths. As for the economy, its current showing has to do with the gathering storm of our long, lame tax policies and wealth inequality, which we could tame if we but would.
The Supreme Court is a travesty of court-packing with justices dedicated to legislating from the bench: Alito vowed during his hearing that he would do nothing of the sort, and he’s done nothing but; and now we know that Kavanaugh and Gorsuch lied to Congress, the country and a senator of their own party when asked point-blank their commitment to both the Constitution and to Roe v. Wade.
We may well expect more politically-heavy rulings to come from the Supremes, such as easing of gun restrictions and increased voter suppression--and can only shudder where Ukraine would be now were Trump still in the Oval Office, praising Putin and dismantling NATO.
We can but ask if the great experiment in democracy is signally a failure. MAGA-world favors feelings over facts, calls for removal of voting safeguards and cheers pols who are “goin’ RINO hunting” while brandishing firearms. They would have us ignore the lessons of history where other leaders mouthed the crushing of dissent, and once in power did precisely that; how in the Nazi era small-time thugs, derelicts, chicken farmers and such rose quickly in the movement because they were psychos who could act with brutal efficiency—and already we witness the emergence of similar personalities.
While Hillary was poised to be our chief executive, I trolled online right-wing sites and heard their fear that she was a shoo-in unless they could criminalize her--and they did. The whole gush about “basement email” was the beginning and Bannon pushed it without let-up. In rapid succession came Pizza-gate, leading to QAnon and finally even teens with no politics at all were spreading it on TikTok. All led to the belief that the Democratic party was a den of pedophilia, prostitution, human trafficking and oh, yes, Satanic ritual abuse.
All this could find haven only in the worst of minds. So now anything goes and more comes every day. In high school sociology I first heard the term “logic-tight compartment—briefly, the closed mind, wherein may be trapped nonsense that can lead to pure evil.
This time in history was destined to be not the worst, just worse than usual, and manageable. We were poised to make it at least the best of worst times but here it is: the worst of the worst.
It’s a bizarre world and a time to be very afraid.
John Burciaga has long studied tyrants ancient and modern, and encourages all to do so. Care to comment? Write to the Daily News or to him directly at Ichabod142@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.