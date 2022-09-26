WEST NEWBURY — Local resident Heather Karp has won a chance to display her award-winning visual art in a historic, 220-year-old brownstone in the heart of Newburyport.
Karp was the lucky winner of a raffle offered by artist and entrepreneur Kelsy Stromski. For her prize, Karp will receive access to Stromski’s Newburyport Studio Stateroom, an immersive art installation space at 59 State St.
The West Newbury painter and illustrator is teaming up with friend and fellow artist Robin Thornhill to offer a one-day, two-person pop-up art show as part of Newburyport ArtWalk on Oct. 15.
Titled “Chasing the Sun,” the exhibit features works inspired by Angel Olsen’s song of the same title, composed of a variety of representational and abstract paintings that explore each artist’s experiences with and interpretations of “chasing the sun.”
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is free and open to the public with all artwork available for purchase. A reception with live music and light refreshments will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
A permanent immersive floral art installation, unique to the 1,500-square-foot downtown Newburyport space, gives visitors a chance to interact with creativity in a tangible way.
Karp said she finds personal and artistic inspiration in exploring marshlands and woods – calling Plum Island “forever my refuge.”
Her work has been described as “bursting with color and life” as she seeks to find peace and beauty amid chaos. An artist who views the world through varied lenses, she is candid about the power of creativity to ground and elevate her during dark times, including her struggles with mental health issues.
“I draw how I feel or what I see,” she said. “Whether right or wrong, good or bad. I make a mark – and take a risk. That is enough.”
Karp has exhibited locally, regionally and nationally, and her creative expressions grace many private collections throughout the country. She’s been a member of the National Association of Women Artists in New York City since 2017.
Thornhill is a award-winning painter whose work is strongly influenced by American artist John Singer Sargent. She employs oil, pastel and encaustic – which involves color pigmented, heated wax – as she strives to capture the beauty and peace of New England’s landscapes and seascapes.
She is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America, a juried member of Oil Painters of America and the National Association of Women Artists, and a member of the Newburyport Art Association. Thornhill recently begun experimenting with abstract art.
“Immerse yourself among the beautiful abstracted and realistic paintings born from pure, raw emotion and the power of two women, two warriors, two survivors,” an invitation to the upcoming pop-up show states.
The Newburyport Studio Stateroom, a longtime passion project for Stromski, features historic architecture with a 15-foot domed ceiling, gleaming hardwood floors, and a flood of natural light from three walls of windows.
Her vision is to offer a unique immersive arts environment for the community that showcases and supports the creativity of the many talented artists living in and around Newburyport.
In addition to the rotating modern art installations, the space can also be rented for those special occasions when an inspirational atmosphere is mandatory – such as dances, celebratory dinners, workshops or classes, garden parties, film or photo shoots, and other memory-making gatherings.
“It’s amazing,” Karp said of the space in which she and Thornhill will soon see their creative expressions on display.
To learn more
For more on the two artists, visit www.heatherkarp.com and www.robinthornhill.com.
For more information on The Newburyport Studio Stateroom, visit https://thenbptstudio.com.
To learn more about Newburyport ArtWalk visit http://artwalknewburyport.blogspot.com.
