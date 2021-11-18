WEST NEWBURY — Town officials continue to investigate the process required to preserve a cherished local landmark by selling it or issuing a long-term lease for the building.
The idea would be to bring a plan to the annual Town Meeting next spring to sell the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. The bids to restore the aging building to its former glory far exceeded the $1.5 million that voters allocated from current and future Community Preservation Act funding two years ago.
A second option being floated is to raze the building and create a military memorial park. Restoring the exterior and using the build to store historical town documents was also suggested but the cost of climate control to protect the items was considered prohibitive by some people.
The request on the annual warrant would include clearly written preservation guidelines to which the new owner must agree before the sale could occur. A fully developed restriction would be flushed out during negotiations between the town and potential buyer.
Town Manager Angus Jennings is consulting Lynne Spencer of the architectural firm Spencer, Sullivan and Vogt to get a better sense of what the development of the guidelines and legally binding restriction would cost.
He also plans to use KP Law, the town’s legal team. Select Board member Wendy Reed intends to inform the Community Preservation Committee of her board’s interest in possibly using Community Preservation Act administrative money toward the expense.
This money can be used at the committee’s discretion; a Town Meeting vote is not required.
The committee will hold its annual public informational meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Memorial Hall and a discussion on West Newbury’s newly approved housing trust are also on the agenda. In-person and virtual participation are possible.
Although Jennings did not yet know the cost, he said it is customary for municipalities to contribute some money in a deal such as the one being discussed. The Select Board believes it could significantly complicate the process for some voters.
The landmark Gothic Revival-style structure was built as a Civil War memorial in 1900. It was listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2016.
Of the $1.5 million allocated, $250,000 in Community Preservation Act money was targeted for design services. Of that amount, $122,000 has been spent.
The remaining allocation was to be a borrowing on future Community Preservation Act money. With plans for the building now uncertain, Jennings believes spending money approved for the previous restoration project should stop.
In other business, board members discussed possible uses for $704,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Big-ticket items mentioned included water infrastructure, the Middle Street bridge project, and emergency stormwater work. The funding must be used by Dec. 31, 2024.
Chair Rick Parker opened the public session by announcing the death of former librarian Kay Gove. He recognized Gove as “an icon at the library” who worked “tirelessly and endlessly it seemed.”
He also mentioned the recent death of retired police Sgt. Chuck Courtemanche, noting his many years of service to the community.
Carly Ramos was appointed to the Cultural Council and Pat Reeser to the Community Preservation Committee. Parker thanked the two for stepping up, stressing that volunteering is a great way to give back to the community.
Volunteers are still needed to fill numerous town positions. They include the Climate Change Resiliency Committee, Conservation Commission, Council on Aging, Cultural Council, Finance Committee, G.A.R. Memorial Library board of trustees, Historic District Commission, Historical Commission, Mill Pond Committee, Tree Committee and Zoning Board of Appeals.
To serve on these boards, contact the Select Board’s office at 978-363-1100, ext. 113, for more information or submit a completed application for appointment at www.wnewbury.org.
Applications may be emailed to the town manager’s office at selectboard@wnewbury.org or dropped off at office in the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. Copies of the application are also available in the town clerk’s office.
The annual holiday tree lighting and caroling will take place on the Training Field on Dec 2 at 6:30 p.m. As he has in the past, former Selectman Glenn Kemper will provide cookies and hot chocolate.
