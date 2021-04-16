WEST NEWBURY – With $10,000 recently awarded by the state, the West Newbury Fire Department is expected to upgrade its ability to remove car crash victims with the purchase of new vehicle extrication rescue equipment, according to Fire Chief Mike Dwyer.
“We’re very thankful for this funding, which will allow us to purchase a much needed upgrade to life saving equipment,” Dwyer said. “Technology has changed greatly over the past 20 years and this equipment is a key asset to ensuring we are able to assist people swiftly and effectively in emergencies like motor vehicle crashes.”
The West Newbury Fire Department is one of nearly 300 fire departments across the state to have been awarded grant money as part of the Department of Fire Services’ Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
Area fire departments, including Newburyport, Amesbury, Merrimac, Rowley, Salisbury and Georgetown, also received money.
This program enables fire departments to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters’ jobs safer. The $4 million awarded to departments statewide is part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito administration to support firefighter health and safety over the next five years.
Fire departments in Massachusetts were able to apply to this program for 114 types of eligible equipment, including personal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters and fitness equipment.
“Investing in the short-term and long-term health and safety of firefighters has been a hallmark of the Baker-Polito administration,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
“I am grateful that we are able to continue supporting this initiative and make sure that firefighters not only go home safe at the end of every shift, but also that they maintain their health during and after their careers,” Ostroskey added. “This funding couldn’t come at a better time, either. With the financial challenges that COVID-19 has brought to so many Massachusetts municipalities, this grant funding will mitigate critical budget gaps in many departments.”
The following area fire departments also received grant money:
Amesbury $14,966
Georgetown $11,629
Groveland $12,499
Merrimac $12,500
Newburyport $15,000
Rowley $12,411
Salisbury $12,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.