WEST NEWBURY — Voters at a Special Town Meeting on Saturday have a chance to express how much they support an increase in affordable housing.
The meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the Town Annex, 379 Main St. A quorum of 90 is needed to take up the full agenda.
Article 12 on the special warrant calls for establishing a housing trust to create and preserve affordable homes and community housing that benefit low- and moderate-income households.
The Select Board and the Finance Committee unanimously approve of the proposal. In an interview earlier this week, Town Manager Angus Jennings discussed what information voters should consider before deciding whether to support the plan.
Prior to working as a town manager, Jennings, a recognized expert in housing policy and implementation at the local and state levels, served on two state housing policy regulation committees; spearheaded major- and smaller-scale zoning initiatives to encourage mixed-income housing in more than two dozen communities across the state; and received numerous smart growth zoning awards for outstanding planning projects, among other related accomplishments.
Jennings wants voters to understand that approval of Article 12 is just the first step in making West Newbury more open to people of low to moderate incomes – including many town and Pentucket Regional School District employees.
The trust offers flexibility to act quickly act – without a Town Meeting vote – when opportunities for affordable housing arise while at the same time preserving taxpayers’ interest.
Money to support the housing trust could come from contributions developers are already making as part of a requirement under the zoning bylaws inclusionary housing section, adopted in 2006.
Under these regulations, developers must designate as affordable at least 10% of the total number of units in their development. When the calculation for the percentage of affordable units results in a fraction of a whole unit, the developer typically makes a monetary contribution to the town.
This “fee-in-lieu” is calculated based on the fraction of cost to build the unit for which that percentage represents. The fee must be paid in full before a final occupancy permit for any portion of the project can be issued.
To correct a common misconception, Jennings stressed that developers do not pay payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, money.
“The developers pay property taxes just like everybody else,” he said. Owners of affordable housing units also pay property taxes – but the taxes are reduced by an affordable housing deed restriction – so they are less than taxes on the same unit at market value. The only PILOT agreement in West Newbury is for the ground-mounted solar array at Page School.
The money is in an inclusionary housing account. But if voters agree on Saturday to establish the affordable housing trust, the trustees would develop regulations for use of the money.
What is proposed for affordable housing projects in town would be a function of who is seated on the board and what objectives they decide upon. The housing trust is a statutory entity that Jennings contends is “a better vehicle to handle those funds.”
Once approved, an affordable housing board of trustees is seated with at least one member from the Select Board.
Jennings cautioned that it takes time to legally establish a housing trust and the requisite fiduciary oversight. Although there are specific qualifying criteria for use of the money, there is wide flexibility within those parameters.
Trustees can independently take numerous action – including acquiring land for affordable housing, subsidizing developers willing to build additional affordable units, partnering with Habitat For Humanity, offering grants for residents who are struggling to meet their housing costs, and repurposing homes for affordable use. The trust can also recommend use of public land for affordable homes but action on the recommendation requires Town Meeting approval.
Once the trustees determine the rules and regulations that will guide them, voters will be asked to consider using some amount of available money to transfer into the trust’s account and hire an expert consultant to help navigate this new and important body in town.
Earlier this year, the town hired a consultant to help stay on top of some inclusionary housing reporting requirements; but a different type of consultant is needed to assist the housing trust develop and implement its vision, Jennings noted.
“If the town is serious about doing something about (affordable) housing – it’s great to have a housing trust,” Jennings said, but he acknowledged that empowering a housing trust means voters’ control over the process will diminish – which may be problematic for some voters.
Still, rather than continuing to talk about the importance of increasing the stock of reasonably priced homes, Jennings believes a positive vote on this article demonstrates a sincere desire to take action related to affordable housing in town.
“It’s a very modest step” that is also “a bellwether on if we are really serious about housing in this town,” he said.
