WEST NEWBURY — The Community Preservation Committee holds its annual public hearing Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. in the First Floor Hearing Room of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St.
An option for remote participation is available as well with a Zoom link included on the meeting agenda at www.wnewbury.org.
The hearing seeks input from residents on the development of the town’s community preservation plan, which is to be used to guide the committee’s decisions on Community Preservation Act project proposals.
The act, adopted in 2006, established a dedicated fund – financed by a 3% voter-approved property tax surcharge and matching money from a statewide trust fund – to undertake open space, historic preservation, outdoor recreation and community housing projects.
The committee features representatives from the Select Board, Conservation Commission, Historical Commission, Planning Board, Parks and Recreation Commission and Housing Authority, along with an at-large member appointed by the Select Board and the town manager as ex-officio member.
The group annually updates its Community Preservation Plan, which includes guidance and criteria for selecting projects. The public hearing provides residents with a formal opportunity to comment on the town’s needs, long-range plans and resources.
People can comment at the meeting or to the committee directly via its page on the town website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.