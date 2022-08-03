WEST NEWBURY -- A ceremony to recognize West Newbury’s designation as a Purple Heart Community is slated for Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. at the community bandstand behind the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. If the event needs to be moved indoors, it will be held in the neighboring Town Annex.
Held nationally on this day in August since 2014, the annual Purple Heart Day honors those who have received the U.S. military Purple Heart award. It is a way to recognize their bravery and to make sure their courage is never taken for granted.
The Purple Heart --originally called the Badge of Merit, was awarded by George Washington in 1782. Washington gave out three of the badges himself, and authorized others to issue the badges as they saw fit. Today’s version, known as The Purple Heart, honors soldiers who have been wounded or died at the hand of the enemy while involved in commendable action.
General Douglas MacArthur received the first iteration of this version for his service in the Pacific theater during World War II. Some 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded over the years.
All are welcome to attend Sunday’s ceremony. In addition, residents are encouraged to fly the American flag and find other ways to express their patriotism.
