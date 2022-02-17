WEST NEWBURY — Incumbent Jake Cormier, vice chair of the Planning Board, may not seek reelection in the annual town election this spring based on what he said to fellow board members.
At the end of a meeting on Tuesday, Cormier shared with his colleagues that a desire to spend more time with his young, growing family was a motivating factor.
Planners expressed regrets over Cormier’s possible exit from the board and urged him to consider seeking a seat again once his children are older. Members will consider if they know anyone who might be a good fit to fill his seat.
They wondered if Deb Hamilton, a recently appointed associate member, might be interested. Hamilton was not present at Tuesday’s virtual meeting. A full term on the Planning Board is five years.
Meanwhile, election season is heating up, according to the Town Clerk’s Office this week. Incumbents who are circulating nomination papers include: Rick Parker, Select Board; Thomas Fahey, Board of Health; Richard J. Cushing, Board of Water Commissioners; and Laura Collins, Trustees of the GAR Memorial Library. Collins is running for a 1-year seat, the rest are 3-year terms.
Thomas Atwood will not seek re-election to the Board of Assessors, leaving a vacancy for a 3-year stint to fill on that panel.
Incumbents holding the remaining positions appearing on the May 2 Annual Town Ballot who have not yet indicated if they will run again are: Robinson Shively, Constable; Jack Foley, Park and Recreation Commissioner; and Dena Trotta, Pentucket Regional District School Committee. Cormier, per the recent Planning Board meeting, remains noncommittal.
Three additional spots for Library Board of Trustees also have terms that are up this spring: Fred Chanania; Marcia Sellos-Maura; and Ashley Adams.
Planners suggested Cormier might consider filling a seat on the Finance Committee which is urgently in need of two members. The committee meets frequently for a few months during the budget season and town meeting times when it makes recommendations for the money articles on the warrants.
But in general, it is much less of a yearlong time commitment in terms of meetings and preparation than the Planning Board, they said. The FinCom presents the town’s annual budget to voters and advises the Select Board when requested. They also authorize Reserve Fund and year-end budget line item transfers. A background in finances is not required. Go to the volunteer link at www.wnewbury.org to learn more.
Town Clerk Jim Blatchford reminds residents that nomination papers to appear on the annual town ballot are available at his office during regular business hours: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – noon.
The final day to pull papers is March 10 at 5 p.m.; the last day to return completed papers is March 14 at 5 p.m. Residents wishing to register to vote in the election must do so by April 5 at 8 p.m.
