WEST NEWBURY — The summer reading program at GAR Memorial Library, Tales and Tails, kicks off with a story of endurance and transformation when author, adventurer and TV host Jeff Belanger leads a virtual climb up 19,341 feet to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro — one of the famed Seven Summits.
Based on his memoir, "The Call of Kilimanjaro," Belanger offers a day-by-day record of his ascent to the peak of the mountain known as "The Roof of Africa.
After his brother-in-law Chris died, Belanger decided to take the trip of a lifetime, both in honor of Chris and in pursuit of clarity about his own life and goals. He said what he learned along the way transformed his life. His multimedia journey of Tanzania has been described as spiritual, motivational and uplifting.
Belanger is an Emmy-nominated host, writer and producer of the "New England Legends" series on PBS and Amazon Prime. His presentation is Tuesday at 6 p.m. Registration at www.westnewburylibrary.org is required.
Children, teens and adults are invited to join the Tales and Tails Summer Reading Challenge. There are weekly drawings and grand prizes for each age group. Visit the library website to learn more about the reading challenge or register for Tales and Tails happenings throughout the summer.
Other events at the library in June include:
Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10 a.m.; Family Storytime on the Lawn with Miss Kate. Have fun listening to stories, singing songs, doing fingerplays and playing games. All ages welcome.
June 21 to July 2; Teen & Tween Craft Kits — Glow Jars. Stop by the library for supplies and directions. Once every other week throughout the summer, pick up a craft from the library. These include glow jars and bookmarks. Craft kits are limited.
June 22, 2 to 3 p.m.; A virtual visit from Wally the Green Monster, the Boston Red Sox biggest fan. Wally demonstrates how to use sounds, actions and imagination to make books come alive. Families are welcome.
June 23, 3 to 4 p.m.; Teen Creative Writing Club for ages 12 to 18. The group meets every other Wednesday via Zoom to discuss techniques on how to write a short story —from the characters to plot and dialogue. The goal is to write a short story by the end of the summer. Drop-ins welcome.
June 24, 3 to 4 p.m.; Bring Your Own Book Club, a virtual group for ages 12 to 16. The club meets the last Thursday of the month via Zoom to discuss books read or being read by group members.
June 29, 4 p.m. A virtual session with children’s book author and illustrator Bob Shea for ages 4 and up; Learn simple, easy-to-follow drawing techniques and play Story Safari, where everyday objects find their story. Shea has written and illustrated more than a dozen picture books, including the popular Dinosaur vs. series, "I’m a Shark" and "Who Wet My Pants?"
The Friends of the West Newbury Library hosts its Mixed Media Madness sale on June 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library grounds. CDs, DVDs, games, puzzles and paperback books will be available for purchase.
The library has reopened to the public with masks required. Curbside service continues as well.
