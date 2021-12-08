WEST NEWBURY — Few artists capture the joy and wonderment of the holiday season better than American painter and illustrator Norman Rockwell, which is why his works were selected to kick off an art talk series hosted by GAR Memorial Library.
The event, scheduled for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., will be led by Culturally Curious, an organization providing virtual art appreciation programs and arts education consulting.
“A Very Rockwell Christmas” is the first in a series of talks the group is offering via the library focusing on Rockwell’s depictions of the humorous and heartwarming aspects of people coming together for the holidays.
Painted over several decades, Rockwell’s Christmas images capture universal scenes of celebration and joy that most art critics believe has helped shape American ideas about “the most wonderful time of the year.”
Culturally Curious believes exploring and talking about art with others provides a good workout for the brain along with nourishment for the soul.
“Our talks break down elitist stereotypes of the art world through an informal tone, a slight irreverence and lots of laughter,” the group’s website states. “Arts experiences correlate to good health, satisfaction with life, low anxiety and low depression in both men and women. Additionally, viewing artwork – particularly work that one finds beautiful – causes a person to experience joys similar to falling in love.”
Culturally Curious was founded by Jane Oneail, who holds a master’s in art history from Boston University and a master’s in education from Harvard University.
Oneail said she was leading tours at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston when she first began to appreciate the magic that happens when people look at art together and share their genuine reactions and questions.
“Talking about art requires bravery – you’re inherently vulnerable when you share your perspective. There is joy in seeing things in a new way — and in simply shifting gears to appreciate the beauty and poetry of everyday life,” she said.
Go to www.westnewburylibrary.org to register and receive a Zoom link to the virtual talk.
