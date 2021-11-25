West Newbury remembers beloved librarian

WEST NEWBURY — The town is mourning the loss of Kay Gove, a cherished member of the community who died earlier this month at age 97. Many residents are grateful for the legacy the longtime librarian left behind.
For nearly half a century – from 1967 to 2013 – Gove led GAR Memorial Library. With daughter and best friend Kate working alongside her, the phrase “Kay and Kate” became synonymous with all that is good about the familiar brick building across from the Training Field and Old Town Hall on Main Street.
For years, the sight of the two women walking from their Main Street home to open the library down the street each morning was part of the town’s landscape.
“Kate and Kay – you can’t think of one without the other,” said Dottie Carr, who worked with Gove for 20 years.
In the mid-1960s, library trustee Jay Jackson George brought Gove in on a volunteer basis to help organize the collection after librarian Harriet Campbell retired. George was a teacher in Haverhill and Gove had been his student.
“He knew she was a smart cookie,” said her daughter, who – as a high schooler – was already working as a library aide when her mother started volunteering. She is now known as “Miss Kate,” the beloved children’s librarian.
Gove was born in Haverhill in 1924 and eventually moved to West Newbury with her husband of 55 years, Fiske Rishworth Gove.
The couple had four children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She worked for a time as assistant to the head of the English department at Simmons University in Boston, where her responsibilities included answering correspondence on his behalf from poet Robert Frost and others. A voracious reader, Gove always said her favorite book was the one she was going to read next.
Former library trustee Alexandra Guralnick remembers discovering the library after moving to town in 1971. Entering through the building’s original front door – the one facing Route 113 – Guralnick was astounded at how crammed the space was with books from floor to ceiling.
“You felt like you were in a cave,” Kate Gove said.
“But it was a terrific library and Kay knew where everything was,” Guralnick stressed. Gove was known for keeping meticulous records and had a keen eye for preserving historical documents.
During her tenure, Gove oversaw two major renovations – in 1976 and 1986 – that tripled the building’s size.
She also steered her team through a myriad of transitions as the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium moved away from the card catalogue system and to computer-based services with its accompanying – and at times confounding – technology.
“She learned it all; figured it out and kept us up to date,” Guralnick said. Carr remembers Gove promising staff members, ‘‘We’ll get this done’ – and we did.”
There was rarely any discussion – and usually unanimous approval – whenever “Kay and Kate” came to the Town Meeting floor with a request.
“I don’t think we ever asked for anything that we didn’t get,” Carr said. “If they said they needed it, voters trusted them.”
Upon retiring in 2013 at age 89, Gove was awarded a plaque to commemorate her many contributions – but refused to have it hung at the library.
“When you do your job, you shouldn’t need a plaque,” she said. For years, it has sat atop a file cabinet in the director’s office. “It may be time to hang that plaque,” current Director Corinn Flaherty suggested.
Although she didn’t know her well, Flaherty said Gove’s legacy lives on through the library’s six staff members – four who have worked for both directors.
“She led by example and made everyone feel welcome,” Flaherty said. “She went out of her way to really get to know people and their preferences. The staff all still do this and that’s what really makes this library special.”
“It isn’t just about the books,” Carr said, noting that the library is one of the few places in town where people are invited to come in and get comfortable – “And you don’t have to be quiet,” she added with a laugh.
“When we first came here, the town dump was the meeting place. Mom thought it would be nice if we had a better venue,” Kate Gove said.
Many feel Gove was as much a leader in town as any; crediting her with molding the library into a touchstone for how West Newbury residents view their community.
Under Gove, the library not only grew, but blossomed into a place where curiosity is encouraged and answers are found. It’s where toddlers begin their lifelong romance with books while sitting in the laps of their parents during Miss Kate’s story hours; and senior citizens clutch large-print copies of their favorite author as they catch up with a neighbor in the lobby.
Local artists exhibit works ranging from watercolors and handmade quilts to primary-colored structures created during Miss Kate’s family Lego sessions.
Teens lounge in overstuffed pouffes in an area set up just for them; at-home business types plug into workspaces and Wi-Fi; and a patron snaps a few pieces into the community jigsaw puzzle. The message is clear: Everyone is welcome, everyone belongs.
Staffer Jean Berkenbush recalls going to the library as a newcomer to town.
“When I asked for a library card, Kay responded so warmly with a big smile, saying she had heard of me and so wanted to meet me. Kay always made people feel genuinely welcome.”
This kind of care and attention to detail earned the library one of four “Best In Nation” recognitions from the American Library Association in 1999.
Carr recently reflected on advice she received from her longtime mentor and friend.
“She would tell me, ‘You don’t have to know everything, you just have to know where to find it’ – a good rule to live by.”
Donations in Gove’s memory may be sent to the Board of Trustees of GAR Memorial Library, 490 Main St.