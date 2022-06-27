WEST NEWBURY — Volunteers are needed to serve as trustees for the town's new affordable housing trust.
Residents with experience or interest in any facets of affordable housing – zoning, real estate, banking, finance, law, architecture and social services – are encouraged to apply. Applications are available on the town’s website at www.wnewbury.org.
Voters authorized the Select Board to establish the West Newbury Housing Trust at a Special Town Meeting in October.
Trustees would be tasked with creating, supporting and protecting housing for the benefit of low- and moderate-income households in town and funding community housing.
In December, the board appointed a five-member affordable housing trust bylaw committee that met throughout the winter and early spring. At the annual Town Meeting last month, voters approved language created by this committee to govern this new entity in town.
Trustees would include seven voting members as well as the town manager – or designee –serving as ex-officio. Voting members would consist of a representative from the Select Board and six other members appointed by the Select Board.
Members would serve for two years, with three of the initial appointments made for a term of one year to ensure continuity on the trust going forward.
Some of the trustees’ authority and responsibilities include the ability to accept and receive property or money; to purchase property with Select Board approval; to sell, lease, exchange, transfer or convey property at public auction or by private contract; and to manage or improve property or abandon any property trustees determine is not worth retaining, according to the bylaw.
Trustees need the approval of the Select Board and Town Meeting to borrow money, and to mortgage and pledge trust assets as collateral.
For more information about the trust or for an application to volunteer, visit www.wnewbury.org.
Volunteers are also needed to serve on: Capital Improvements Committee, one open position; Climate Change Resiliency Committee, two open positions; Conservation Commission, one open position and one associate member; Cultural Council, three open positions; Finance Committee, one open position; Historic District Commission, one open position, two alternate member positions; Housing Authority, one resident member open position; Mill Pond Committee, four associate member positions; Park and Recreation, one open position; Planning Board, one associate member position; and Zoning Board of Appeals, two associate member positions.
