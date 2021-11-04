WEST NEWBURY — The Public Works Department has announced the following list of streets scheduled for paving beginning this week:

Crane Neck Street – From Georgetown Road to the dead end.

Georgetown Road – the 200-foot section just west of Tewksbury Lane at the culvert crossing.

Stewart Street – From Main Street to Sawmill Brook Road.

Whetstone Street – North of Follinsbee Lane to the dead end.

For questions or concerns, contact the DPW at 978-363-1100, ext. 130, or DPWAdmin@WNewbury.org.

