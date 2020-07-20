WEST NEWBURY — Despite the bleak impacts of the global pandemic, a local woman is discovering new ways to help share joy while spreading the word about a cause near to her heart.
For the past couple of years, 30-year West Newbury resident Marla Andrews has made the trek down to Sherborn several times a week to hang out with a group of friends unlike any other.
There’s Maxine, the lovely llama with “exquisite eyelashes,” Palmer the “most handsome of handsome turkeys,” gentle Jingle, a silky fainting goat who indulges Andrews when she belts out Broadway show tunes, as well as cows, sheep, horses, ponies, donkey, alpacas, pigs, ducks, guinea fowl, chickens and geese, all now living at the 30-acre Unity Farm Sanctuary in the town west of Boston.
UFS, founded in 2016 by John and Kathy Halamka, is a nonprofit with a mission to give animals in need of rescue a permanent and peaceful sanctuary to live out their lives.
UFS staff such as Andrews, 58, are committed to educating the public that — as a bumper stick proclaims – “Animals are not ingredients.”
After a lifetime of animal advocacy, Andrews, who has a master’s degree in humane education and animal welfare, has found her dream job: connecting the barnyard menagerie she adores with people as a way to promote her lifelong dedication to the humane treatment of animals.
“They’re living, breathing, sentient creatures to be respected and revered for the unique individuals that they are,” she said.
“Before the pandemic, we offered multiple tours per week, spring through fall. With the restrictions in place, we’re now reaching people via virtual tours and school lessons,” said Andrews, who led tours for Page Elementary School classes in June. Students from as far away as California and Florida also made virtual visits during the lockdown.
Andrews loves introducing people to the personalities and antics of her friends at the farm, but is equally committed to helping people understand how the animals came to live at the sanctuary.
“Although their stories often involve traumas, we believe in educating and enlightening with a softer hand,” Andrews said. The goal is to empower people to make more ethically humane choices.
UFS now offers virtual tours and field trips to schools, camps, assisted living and nursing home residents. A remotely run class on animal ethics is available for teens, and a virtual speaker series focused on animal issues – along with on-site Art with the Animals, Music at the Sanctuary, and programs for underserved youths – are future possibilities.
As a certified pet-loss grief recovery specialist, Andrews also counsels grieving pet owners. Society often minimizes the death of a pet, “but love is love, and grief is grief,” Andrews noted.
As a specialist for the Newburyport and Sherborn areas, she has also expanded her client base beyond these regions thanks to teletherapy.
“Together, we’ll share the story about your beloved pet as we develop strategies for coping with your loss, memorializing your loved one, and ultimately setting you on a path that will help you find your way through to a brighter place,” she said. Counseling is $45 per session, with two to five sessions typically needed.
Andrews has long believed that humans have much to learn from animals.
“I believe with every ounce of my being that animals are here with us, not for us.” Andrews said.
To schedule a tour or animal cameo, education@unityfarmsanctuary.org. For pet loss services, 508-782-9406. For animal sponsorships, https://unityfarmsanctuary.networkforgood.com.
