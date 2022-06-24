WEST NEWBURY -- Volunteers are needed to serve on the town's new Affordable Housing Trust. Residents with experience or interest in any facets of affordable housing - from zoning, real estate, banking, finance, to law, architecture, and social services - are encouraged to apply. Applications to serve on the Trust are available on the town’s website, www.wnewbury.org.
At a Special Town Meeting last October, voters authorized the Select Board to establish the West Newbury Housing Trust, tasked with creating, supporting, and protecting housing for the benefit of low- and moderate-income households in town, and for the funding of community housing. In December, the Board appointed a 5-members Affordable Housing Trust Bylaw Committee, which met throughout the winter and early spring. At the Annual Town Meeting last month, voters approved language created by this committee to govern this important new entity in town.
Trustees will include seven voting members as well as the Town Manager –or designee–serving as ex officio. Voting members will consist of one representative from the Select Board and six other members appointed by the Select Board. Members will serve for two years, with three of the initial appointments made for a term of one year to ensure continuity on the Trust going forward.
According to the Bylaw, some of the Trustees’ authorities and responsibilities include the ability to accept and receive property or money; to purchase property with Select Board approval; to sell, lease, exchange, transfer or convey property at public auction or by private contract; and to manage or improve property or abandon any property Trustees determine not to be worth retaining. Trustees need the approval of the Select Board and Town Meeting to borrow money, and to mortgage and pledge Trust assets as collateral.
For more information about the Affordable Housing Trust or to access an application to volunteer visit www.wnewbury.org.
Volunteers are also needed to serve on: Capital Improvements Committee, 1 open position; Climate Change Resiliency Committee, 2 open positions; Conservation Commission, 1 open position and 1 associate member; Cultural Council, 3 open positions; Finance Committee, 1 open positions; Historic District Commission, 1 open position, 2 alternate member positions; Housing Authority, 1 resident member open position; Mill Pond Committee, 4 associate member positions; Park and Recreation, 1 open position; Planning Board, 1 associate member position; and Zoning Board of Appeals, 2 associate member positions.
