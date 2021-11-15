NEWBURYPORT — Each year, Newburyport celebrates abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison’s legacy on his birthday with a lecture about his life and how it is still relevant today.
The lecture on Friday, Dec. 10, by Edward Carson, dean of multicultural education at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield, takes place in person at Old South Presbyterian Church and will be simulcast on YouTube.
Carson, a leading organizer and activist in Greater Boston, will discuss Garrison’s relevancy to 21st century issues such as voting rights, Critical Race Theory, and Black political thought.
Garrison, who was born in Newburyport in 1805, was a driving force in the 19th century abolition movement that led to the Civil War. One of the first to demand immediate and unconditional freedom for all slaves, he published the Boston anti-slavery newspaper “The Liberator” from 1831-65.
After the war, he went on to champion women’s rights and their right to vote.
Carson said that in his talk, he will “challenge the Greater Newburyport community to learn more about Garrison and understand how to dismantle the remaining vestiges of white supremacy.”
Through his newspaper and writings, Garrison gave voice to 20th century Black leaders and organizations, such as W.E.B. Du Bois, Mary Church Terrell, Martin Luther King Jr. and the NAACP.
The annual lecture came about after a group of Newburyport residents, calling themselves Friends of William Lloyd Garrison, collaborated to raise awareness of Garrison’s role and national prominence, his birthplace on School Street, and his relevance today.
One member of the group, Jack Santos, said, “In a world where ‘Back Lives Matter’ is still controversial, and the Equal Rights Amendment, drafted almost 100 years ago, is still not a part of the U.S. Constitution, Garrison’s words still ring true. He was a progressive well ahead of his time.”
Friends member Mary Anne Macaulay said, “Now more than ever, Newburyporters and all Americans need to recognize Garrison, and understand how he laid the foundation for change, change that is still happening.”
Andrea Eigerman has been working to get funding for a historical marker celebrating Garrison’s birthplace at 3-5 School St. to be placed in the Garrison Gardens across from the house.
Eigerman said in a statement, “The city of Newburyport and its residents need to celebrate William Lloyd Garrison’s bravery, determination, and, ultimately, success. It is a message as relevant today as it was then. ”
Another member of the Friends of Garrison, Rebecca Regnet, said she became intrigued by Garrison’s life story five years ago when she came to the city on business and stayed at the Garrison Inn.
“As my work brought me to Newburyport to live and work this year, I consciously made the decision to act upon this interest,” she said. Putting beliefs into action meant creating the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council at Newburyport Bank and starting a DEI book group that meets monthly.
About the lecture, Santos said, “In a racially and culturally homogeneous community, a lecture like this that encourages a broadening of horizons while keeping it in the context of the life of an important Newburyport historical figure is a major event in Newburyport.”
The lecture, which starts at 7 p.m., is made possible through the support of The Daily News of Newburyport, the Newburyport Preservation Trust, Old South Presbyterian Church, and a grant from the Massachusetts Humanities Bridge Street Fund. Presenting partners include the Museum of Old Newbury and Imagine Studios in Amesbury.
More information about the annual Garrison lecture can be found at http://lecture.porthistory.com. Last year’s lecture is also available on the website.
Pandemic mask rules will be in effect at Old South Church, 29 Federal St. A simulcast on YouTube will be available via the website.
