NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is hosting a meeting focused on the Afghanistan refugee crisis as well as the fight for women’s reproductive rights on Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
“Losing Ground, Gaining Strength: The Fight for Women’s Rights” features guest speakers Alexandra Weber of the International Institute of New England and Mehreen Butt of the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts.
There will be a virtual appearance by Congressman Seth Moulton. The public is invited to attend this free event in person at the PEG Center for Art & Activism at 3 Harris St., Newburyport.
Registration is required on Eventbrite or join the Zoom event that night at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85300984699. In-person registration is limited to 40 people. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/losing-ground-gaining-strength-the-fight-for-womens-rights-tickets-193637744707.
“You can depend on The Huddle to bring you thoughtful and relevant meetings, with topics and speakers we have studied and determined would be important for this beautiful activist membership,” said Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism and founder of the Women in Action Huddle of Newburyport.
“This meeting explores the Afghanistan refugee crisis and what local and global organizations are doing to help,” Estey said in a press release. “We are also speaking in-depth with Planned Parenthood Advocacy about the accelerated fight for women’s reproductive rights. Finally, Congressman Seth Moulton is going to weigh in remotely about the refugee crisis and women’s rights from his point of view in Congress.”
Weber is the chief institutional advancement officer for the International Institute of New England, where she began in 2008 as the refugee resettlement program coordinator and grew her role to chief program officer overseeing program development and expansion across a network of service sites.
Butt is the associate director of policy and government affairs for the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts. She will address what is happening in Texas, the Supreme Court, and what needs to be done to protect women’s rights.
Moulton will wrap up the meeting by providing an update on legislative efforts to help protect, support and advance women.
