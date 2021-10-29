Merrimac - Janet Susan Terry – March 28, 1953 – October 9, 2021 Janet passed away in her home in Merrimac, MA. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Russell C. Madden (Rusty), nieces Susannah Lacroix and Elizabeth Kowal, great-niece Charlotte Lacroix, nephew Ethan Lawless, sister-in-la…