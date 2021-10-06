WEST NEWBURY — The installation of a much-anticipated playground behind Dr. John C. Page Elementary School has been postponed until next spring. But the final design does include a “gaga pit.”
At a recent Community Preservation Committee meeting, Town Manager Angus Jennings reported that the installation specifications for the poured-in-place surface require the temperature to be above a certain amount for some number of consecutive days.
“Given the uncertainty of October weather, there was no way to assure those temperature conditions could be met, and if the surfacing were to be installed other than as recommended it could affect the warranty,” he said.
Despite the delay, the town was able to “lock in” the price and will “be first in the queue” when the time comes.
Noting that information about the playground is available on the town’s website at www.wnewbury.org, Jennings said the new plan is “a great design” that calls for a 100% poured-in-place surface.
The playground’s primary users – the children of West Newbury – will be glad to hear it also calls for an octagon-shaped court known as a gaga pit.
“We’re told it is this huge thing and a playground without a gaga pit is incomplete,” he said.
A gaga pit is a high-energy game in which players are eliminated from the gaga pit when they are hit by a soft foam ball that another player has rolled or hit. A player who gets tagged by the ball must leave the pit but can always re-enter the game by catching a ball from the sidelines.
Players must keep moving to avoid being hit and the result is a fun and fast-paced workout for all. The game, which is reportedly highly addictive, lasts about five minutes until only one person remains in the pit – after which everyone jumps back in for another round. It’s been called “a kinder gentler version of dodgeball.”
In June 2020, Town Meeting voters overwhelmingly approved using $462,857 in Community Preservation Act funding to build a handicapped-accessible play structure and resolve longtime drainage issues in the schoolyard.
M.E. O’Brien & Sons Inc. was selected to design the playground. Installed in the late 1990s, the current Page playground services approximately 345 students during the school day and about 125 children in West Newbury’s summer recreation program.
The playground is frequently unusable due to stormwater and ponding issues. The wood chip surface and structures are not ideal under the American With Disabilities Act. Page parent Tricia Sabulis – whose daughter uses a wheelchair – initially spearheaded the effort to replace the noncompliant play structure.
In addition to CPA funding, a $20,000 state grant received in 2019 is targeted for an accessible walkway from the back parking lot to the swings, two additional ADA swings, a new surface under the swings and engineering costs to resolve that area’s drainage issues. A smaller playground on the grass in front of the school is not handicapped accessible and will have to be addressed by the town at some point as well.
Jennings also briefly updated the committee on the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall restoration project, which hit a snag when bids for the work exceeded the $1.5 million in CPA funding voters approved.
Estimates for the subbids alone were $400,00 over what the architect estimated. A public forum to discuss next steps for the historic, but decrepit, neo-Gothic-style brick building on Main Street is slated for the Select Board’s meeting Oct. 25.
