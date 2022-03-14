WEST NEWBURY - Justin Haley, who pitched in four games for the 2018 World Series Champion Red Sox, graduated from the Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighting Training Program on Feb. 28 at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, according to Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
"I want to congratulate Firefighter Haley on completing the academy. He is already proving to be a valuable member of the department," Dwyer said. "Firefighter Haley's commitment to his family helped lead him here, and he will be a great asset to our department and community here in West Newbury."
Haley, 30, said that as his baseball career drew to a close he wanted to pursue work closer to the home he shares with his wife, son, and daughter. Haley grew up in California, but moved to the region during his playing days and lives in Newburyport, according to Dwyer.
In addition to being a father, a husband and a firefighter, Haley works full time as a realtor in the area. Haley's decision to become a firefighter was based partially on family history seeing that his grandfather is a EMT instructor in California while his brother is a former paramedic.
"We have a young daughter and were planning on having a second kid, so I didn't have the time to train 40 hours a week like I typically would," Haley said. "Now that I'm starting to raise a family it's much easier having something closer to home where I can work and also be here with my family."
Haley has been certified as an EMT since he was 18, when he took his grandfather's training course. He has also worked as an EMT for Atlantic Ambulance in Newburyport.
