NEWBURYPORT — Local resident Paula Wright, a world traveler and photographer, is the featured speaker for the next Greater Newburyport Village talk on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Wright, a Greater Newburyport Village member who has visited all seven continents, speaks from noon to about 1 p.m. at the Newburyport Community Senior Center.
She will discuss the culture, history, architecture and terrain of Bhutan, Cambodia and Vietnam in her free talk.
"Each of these countries," Wright said in a press release, “are exceptionally beautiful and are quite different from each other. Bhutan is mountainous with very rugged terrain. Although a peaceful and traditional country, travel can be quite difficult with only one road that traverses the country.
"Both Cambodia and Vietnam are much more westernized, however, they are still dealing with the ramifications of the war fought there in the 1960s and '70s," she added. "Despite years of effort, throughout the country there are still undetected landmines causing the loss of limbs and lives.”
While in Cambodia, Wright had the chance to tour the killing fields instituted by the Khmer Rouge regime and speak with survivors of the camps. In Vietnam, she toured the prison where late U.S. Sen. John McCain was held captive.
This is the first of two talks Wright will give for the Greater Newburyport Village. She will follow up in January will a lecture on China, Tibet and Thailand.
Village Talks are offered each third Wednesday by the Greater Newburyport Village. Masks are required at the senior center.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978 206-1821.
A complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the senior center at 978-462- 0430 to reserve a lunch.
