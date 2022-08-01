AMESBURY — The YMCA of the North Shore, in collaboration with Maples Crossing, is opening the region’s newest child care facility.
The new YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury offers space for children to learn and grow through a creative curriculum.
The center includes two preschool classrooms, a toddler room and an infant room. There are two playgrounds, one geared to the infant/toddler play and development and one designed for preschoolers. There is indoor and outdoor space dedicated to gross motor skill development.
There will be open houses Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. The official ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. at 1 p.m. when there will be tours, opportunities to meet the teachers, refreshments and playground fun.
The center will be part of Maples Crossing’s 75-acre campus which includes wellness, fitness, entertainment, and dining opportunities. Maples Crossing is at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Interstate 495.
YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Christopher Lovasco said the Y is excited to collaborate with Maples Crossing to bring a new child care option to Amesbury.
“Being part of this exciting new development while providing a much-needed service for families in this area is a win win. We look forward to adding this location to our multiple Y locations where we currently offer high-quality, welcoming, and nurturing child care to thousands of children each year,” he said.
The YMCA of the North Shore is an association of seven YMCAs in Cape Ann, Beverly, Haverhill, Ipswich, Marblehead, Salem and Plaistow, New Hampshire.
It serves more than 40,000 children, teens, and adults annually through membership and programming in support of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
