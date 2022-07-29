AMESBURY — The YMCA of the North Shore, in collaboration with Maples Crossing, is opening the region's newest childcare facility in Amesbury.
The new YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury offers a nurturing space for children to learn and grow through a creative curriculum with exceptional care. The center includes two preschool classrooms, one toddler room and one infant room. There are two playgrounds, one geared to the infant/toddler play and development and one designed for preschoolers. There is indoor and outdoor space dedicated to gross motor skill development.
There will be an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The official ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. where there will be tours, opportunities to meet the teachers, refreshments and playground fun.
The center will be part of Maples Crossing’s 75-acre campus which includes wellness, fitness, entertainment, and dining opportunities. Located at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Interstate 495, Maples Crossing will be the region’s destination for best-in-class sports, business, and entertainment experiences.
YMCA of the North Shore President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Lovasco said the Y was excited to collaborate with Maples Crossing to bring a new childcare option to the Amesbury area.
"Being part of this exciting new development while providing a much needed service for families in this area is a win win. We look forward to adding this location to our multiple Y locations where we currently offer high quality, welcoming, and nurturing childcare to thousands of children each year," he said.
The YMCA of the North Shore is an association of seven YMCAs located in Cape Ann, Beverly, Haverhill, Ipswich, Marblehead, Salem, and Plaistow, New Hampshire. It serves more than 40,000 children, teens, and adults annually through membership and programming in support of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.